Sheila Johnson Saari
1941 - 2020
Waterford - Sheila Johnson Saari, 79, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, in New London. She was the beloved the wife of the late Carlton Saari who passed away Mar. 18, 2019, he was the love of Shelia's life. She was born Sept. 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Frederick and Anastasia Johnson.

Shelia graduated from Norwich Free Academy class of 1959. She had a career working at Southern New England Telephone Company until her retirement.

Sheila enjoyed getting together with family and friends, as they were all memorable.

She is survived by her sister Beatrice Brennan of Preston; her nieces, Colleen Walker and Bonnie Dumont; and nephew Thomas Dugas. Shelia was also cherished by many nieces and nephews on her late husband's side…She will be missed by all.

All arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of Goshen Fire Dept., 63 Goshen Road, Waterford, CT 06385

Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave the family on online condolence please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Day on Oct. 22, 2020.
