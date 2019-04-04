Mystic - Sheldon H Levine, 94, of Mystic died April 1, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.



Sheldon was born in Norwich, Oct. 28, 1924, son of the late Abraham and Bessie Levine. He attended the Norwich Free Academy and, after graduation, briefly attended Boston University until the onset of World War II. At that time he transferred to the Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. He was a Lieutenant (JG) in the US Navy, and served as an engineer aboard transport ships in the Atlantic fleet. After the war he returned to Connecticut and married Marcelle Dorsky of New London in February, 1947. They were married for 66 years prior to her death in 2013.



Sheldon was the president and CEO of Levine Distributing Company, a Budweiser distributorship in Norwich, Conn. He retired in 1986.



Sheldon was an avid golfer. He was active in the Norwich Rotary.



Following his retirement he and Marcelle traveled the world and enjoyed cruises and international adventures.



He is survived by his sons, Lenny and his wife Michelle Levine of Fernandina Beach, Fla, and Robert Levine and his wife Rebecca Kadish of Hollis, N.H. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Eric, Bryan, Jessica and Dani.



There will be a private graveside ceremony. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is helping the family with the arrangements.



Contributions in his memory can be made to the . Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary