1/1
Sherrie Lee Shutsky
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preston - Sherrie Lee Shutsky, 46, of Preston passed away at Hartford Hospital Nov. 30, 2020. She was born May 5, 1974, to Robert Shutsky and the late Donna (Seymour) Shutsky.

She attended Montville Public Schools in her early years and later graduated from Foundation School in Orange. Following her graduation, she worked for a short time as a waitress.

Besides her loving father, she is survived by a brother Rob Shutsky Jr. of Georgia; a sister Melissa Shutsky of New London; and nieces and nephews Paige, Ashley and Cash Leaycraft and Keegan and Calista Wittke; as well as her boyfriend of ten years, Richard Cripps.

Sherrie was known for taking care of many including her father and nieces and her love for baking Christmas cookies.

Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Avenue, Norwich. A funeral home service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will immediately follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for Sherrie's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Labenski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Labenski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Burial
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Labenski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved