Sherry L. Spicer
New London - Sherry L. Spicer, 56, of New London, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. She was born in New Britain, daughter to James L. Spicer and the late Lynda A. Spicer. Sherry was raised in Lebanon, and graduated from Lyman Memorial High School. Growing up, many will remember Sherry as the ?rst girl to play Little League baseball as the ?rst baseman. She also had a passion for soccer which she excelled at.

After graduation, she worked at Mohegan Sun Casino. She eventually moved to Griswold, where she raised her son. She loved spending summers biking around Cape Cod, while enjoying the beaches with her family. Many summers also were spent at a lake house in New Hampshire, where she enjoyed a day kayaking out on the water with her son, Jacob, and his father, Paul, before watching the sunset on the dock. Sherry will be remembered as a warm-hearted, sensitive mother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her; and someone who always looked for the good in people. She will be sadly missed.

Sherry is survived by her son Jacob Fessenden; her life-long companion and best friend, Paul Fessenden; her father James Spicer; and siblings, Michael, Brenda and Nicholas Spicer; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her mother, Sherry was predeceased in death by her brother Mark A. Spicer and sister Roberta J. Caswell.

A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at the convenience of the family. To sign an online memorial guestbook, visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
