Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Shirley DeLaura
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home
310 Thames Street
Groton, CT
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
600 Jefferson Avenue
New London, CT
Shirley Ann DeLaura


1944 - 2019
Shirley Ann DeLaura Obituary
Groton - Shirley Ann DeLaura, 75, of Groton died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Groton Regency. She was born Jan. 11, 1944, in Burlington, Vt. to Sherman Clapper and Laura Rounds Clapper. She married Carl DeLaura Sr., he preceded her in death in 2007.

A Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Avenue in New London.

Published in The Day on Dec. 12, 2019
