Groton - Shirley Ann DeLaura, 75, of Groton died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Groton Regency. She was born Jan. 11, 1944, in Burlington, Vt. to Sherman Clapper and Laura Rounds Clapper. She married Carl DeLaura Sr., he preceded her in death in 2007.
A Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Avenue in New London.
Please visit www.byles.com for further information.
Published in The Day on Dec. 12, 2019