Uncasville - Shirley Ann Mathers, 67, born Shirley Ann Smith, to Carlton and Leda (Poyerd) Smith in Groton, passed comfortably at home surrounded by family, friends and loved ones Sept. 11, 2020.
Shirley was the beloved wife of Dennis G. Mathers; and mother to Stacie Luna-Rocket (David Rocket) and Melissa Mathers-Rodriguez. She was the sister to seven siblings - two brothers and five sisters, who parented numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley is survived by her husband; daughters; five godchildren; and four grandchildren: Sgt. Keith Peterson, U.S. Army (Sivana), Kaylie Peterson of Willimantic, Evan Peterson of Plainfield and Angelica "Gigi" Simone Rodriguez of Montville.
Shirley was a brilliant homemaker who enjoyed spending the holidays surrounded by family, a strong cup of coffee and finding her peace by the seaside. She left a profound impact on the lives she touched, and will be greatly missed by all.
Shirley's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. All are invited to a graveside prayer service and celebration of Shirley's life to be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Elm Grove Cemetery, 197 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic. Guests are asked to go directly to the cemetery for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's honor may be made to her daughter's battle against breast cancer through the Team Red Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/donate/719209575326446
