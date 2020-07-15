1/1
Shirley Ann Thayer
New Port Richey, Fla. - Shirley Ann Thayer, 81, of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Norwich passed peacefully July 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in New London, daughter of Chester and Dorothy Lemanski.

After raising her three daughters in Niantic, Shirley pursued a career in nursing and earned her degree from Mohegan Community College. She worked many years as a mental health nurse for Norwich Hospital and the Visiting Nurses of Connecticut. Her natural desire to provide care and compassion continued in retirement while volunteering at Backus Hospital and Connecticut Hospice.

Shirley loved music, bingo, reading, card games and her beloved feline companions, AJ, Molly and Annie. To the angst of her daughters, Shirley could never pass up a local tag sale. She cherished her summer vacations hosting family and friends in Point O Woods, Old Lyme. Shirley found comfort in religion and faith and enjoyed travel including a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. She was an active member of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Norwich, where she served as a mass communicant.

Later in life, Shirley most enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in all their sports and activities. She was an extremely proud "Meme' and would often share stories of their accomplishments with her friends. She followed her two daughters, Andrea and Melissa, and moved to Florida to be closer to family. Shirley was a loyal friend. She had a generous heart and was self-sacrificing to a fault. She will be warmly remembered for her resilient inner strength and an amazing smile that could light a room.

Shirley will be forever missed and survived by her children, Andrea (Steve) Dion , Kimbra (Stan) Dombroski, and Melissa (Keith) Joseph, nine cherished grandchildren; and two beloved great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, David (Linda) Lemanski. Shirley was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Donald Lemanski.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at cthumane.org.

Published in The Day on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
