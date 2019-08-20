|
|
Woodbury - Shirley Ann Tooker of Woodbury passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband Lewis Owen Tooker who she was married to for fifty-seven years. They were married in New London, Aug. 5, 1950.
Shirley is lovingly remembered by her daughter Kimberly Tooker Nellenbach and her husband Jack of Glenmoore, Pa.; her son Matthew and his wife Aimee of Stonington; her son David (deceased); her loving grandchildren, Michael Scott, his wife Kelly of Madison, Christopher Nellenbach of Philadelphia, Pa., Patrick Nellenbach and his wife Danielle of Shamong, N.J. Also survived are two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Liam Scott of Madison.
Shirley was born July 1, 1928, in New Britain. Shirley attended Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her RN degree. Shirley then worked as a nurse before becoming a private duty nurse where she formed a very special bond with her patients. After her many years in the private duty area of nursing she closed out her career at The Taft School Infirmary in Watertown.
Shirley was a very active volunteer using her nursing degree within the community and also as a volunteer leader for the Girl Scouts. Shirley had a love for gardening, with much help from her beloved golden retriever Basil, who would dig up all of her bulbs that she would plant. Her love for gardening was evident with all of her flower beds that she would spend hours tending to.
Her greatest joy in life was time spent with all of her children and grandchildren on her beloved Block Island. Shirley was known for her festive parties with many of her closest friends arriving for the annual event.
Shirley and Owen had a great love for travel and enjoyed many trips to Europe over the years with Harrods being their special spot. Though she would always say her biggest and greatest accomplishment in life are her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
A private Funeral Service was held Aug. 19, 2019, at the Munson – Lovetere Funeral in Woodbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Woodbury Ambulance Association, 426 Main Street N., Woodbury, CT. 06798.
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019