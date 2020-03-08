Home

Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Shirley Ann Turner


1936 - 2020
Shirley Ann Turner Obituary
San Jose, Calif. - Shirley Ann Turner passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at home in San Jose. She was born in New London, July 28, 1936, to Everett and Rita (Charron) Conklin and raised by her mother and stepfather, Alfred Perry. Survivors include spouse Robert; sons, Perri (Mondalee) and Randi; two grandsons; and two great-granddaughters, all in California. Family and friends are invited to the interment at Jordan Cemetery, Waterford, in May and to wear pink, her favorite color, in her honor. Contact Janice Watrous for details at [email protected]
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020
