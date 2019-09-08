Home

Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
14 Prospect Street
Essex, CT
Shirley C. Terenzi


1934 - 2019
Shirley C. Terenzi Obituary
Waterbury - Shirley C. Terenzi, 84, passed away peacefully at home in Deep River, Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. Born in Waterbury, Nov. 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Pietro Ciarlo and Philomena (Albini) Ciarlo.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Peter Terenzi Jr. She is survived by son, Peter R. Terenzi III; brothers, Mario Ciarlo and Daniel Ciarlo; and sister Patricia Boudo.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street, Essex. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The Robinson Wright & Weymer Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019
