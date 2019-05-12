Mystic - Shirley Marguerite (Clay) Kononchik, 90, a resident of Academy Point in Mystic, died Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Born in Westerly, R.I. she attended local schools and was a graduate of Stonington High School.



Shirley retired in 1992 from the Groton Board of Education after many years of service.



She was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed making many beautiful quilts and was a member of the Thames River Quilters of Gales Ferry. She also took great pride in caring for her gardens and her home. Most of all, she loved her family, traveling with her late husband and the numerous picnics at Avery Point.



Shirley is survived by her two children, Sherrie K. Czechowicz of New Hartford and Steven D. Kononchik and his wife, Donna, of Eastham, Mass.; sister, Carol Pampel and her husband, Roland; five grandchildren who frequently heard "Bless your heart", Megan Engelhardt and her husband, Matthew, Laura Czechowicz and her wife, Ashley Blauvelt, Ryan Kononchik, Stephanie Watson and her husband, Conor and Jared Kononchik; and four great-grandchildren, Kayla, Nora, Conor and Blake.



We love you, "A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck" forever Mom.



She was also predeceased by her husband Jere D. Kononchik of 63 years; her parents, Manuel and Caroline Clay; brothers, Albert and Stanley Clay; and a sister, Alice Clay Fritz.



A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the ( ) Published in The Day on May 12, 2019