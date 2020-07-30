1/1
Solveig "Sue" Gray
1936 - 2020
Uncasville - Solveig "Sue" Gray, 83, of Uncasville died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 29, 1936, in Noank the daughter of Thorleif and Frida Nelson.

She will be sadly missed by her two sons, Keith Brooks and James Gray; two daughters, Karen Blair and Cheryl Ems; as well as ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Gray; son Mark Gray; and siblings, Walter, Evelyn, Amy, Roy, Leif, and Nick.

At work and in business Sue was a meticulous Bookkeeper with excellent organizational and people skills. She loved crafts, crossword puzzles, a good book, travel and family gatherings. Oh and let's not forget Facebook.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Day on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
