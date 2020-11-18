1/1
Sonia J. Hayes
1939 - 2020
Oakdale - Sonia J. Hayes, 81, formerly of Leitao Drive passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Nov. 8, 1939, in Chester, England, the daughter of the late Albert and Ellen (Dean) Starkey. Sonia was employed for many years as a waitress in restaurants in the New London/Waterford area.

Sonia married Robert E. Hayes in Bicester, England June 29, 1958. Mr. Hayes passed away in 2004. Besides her beloved husband, Sonia is predeceased by her daughter Sheila Claffey; sister Audrey Pickering; and brother Geoff Starkey.

Sonia is survived by her daughter Jean Bigelow and husband Paul Bigelow of Windsor; her sisters, Sheila Montgomery of Florida and Pamela Chittenden of Chester, England; her sister-in-law Barbara Hayes of Kentucky; and her three grandchildren, Chad and Kimberly Bigelow, and Matthew Stark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike, Oakdale. The burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Hayes' family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Day on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
