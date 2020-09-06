Mystic - Sonia Thomas Hall, 91, Aug. 30, 2020. Sonia peacefully passed in Mystic, with loving sons by her side. She was born July 28, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pa. She is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Fulmer, a portrait painter; and her father, Paul W. Thomas, a pioneer in aviation. Also, preceding her are younger sisters, Thalia Cohen and Donna Skeen, and former husbands, Carter Gardner and Ted Scholnick.



She devoted her energy to her children, grandchildren, extended family, husband, friends, ancestry, community and country. She attended the University of Pennsylvania. She was always active in civic groups. In Packanack Lake, N.J., she operated her own real estate office for 14 years, and was appointed governor of New Jersey Women's Council of Realtors. She was the first woman elected to the board of governors of Packanack Lake, on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood, founder of Wayne Federation of Republican Women, Republican County Committeewoman, president of UNITED GIVERS Plan, secretary of Yacht Club and active in PLAYERS Theater Group.



In Atlanta, Ga., she was president of Welcome Wagon, and held positions with the Council for Art and Atlanta Symphony, Allegro Chapter. In Goshen/Litchfield, she was regent to Mary Floyd Tallmadge Chapter of the DAR, chair for the social committee and arts fundraisers. She co-hosted a radio program on WPKN 89.5 and was active in the garden club. Over the 11 years in Mystic at StoneRidge, she was active in movie and social activities groups. She was a participating and contributing Episcopalian.



She had an infectious laugh, spark for life, love for people and made all smile with her wit. She lived a full and exciting 91 years, and was loved by many. She was an avid bridge player, walker and swimmer. She loved dancing, music, Broadway shows, dogs, lobster, horseback riding, especially at Valley Forge, Pa., and travelling, especially on private rail cars. Strong in spirit after a radical mastectomy, at age 39, she lived cancer free. After formaldehyde exposure at age 60, she struggled with chemical sensitivities. She overcame many of the side effects, thanks to special medical support. She passed from dementia after 8 months in Avalon at StoneRidge.



Surviving are her beloved husband N. Terry Hall of 36 years; her children: Jeffrey T. Gardner of Westerly, David C. Gardner of Silver Spring, Md. and Lisa G. Feibelman of Vienna, Va.; grandchildren: Michael, Augie, Todd, Catie, Thomas, Paul and Laura; great-grandchild Brooks; nieces and nephews: Jessica, Jonathan, Jacquie, Andy and Ryan. She encouraged good behavior saying - "Did you wash your hands?" "Go slow and realize your health and now is all you really have," "Do unto others what you would have done to you," "Write thank you notes," and "Stand up straight."



Service should be in the spring/summer of 2021 and burial will be at East Street Cemetery, Goshen.



