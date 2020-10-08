East Lyme - Sonya Esther "Sunny" Fein, 76, loving and loved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, cherished friend, educator, family poet and lyricist, died Oct. 7, 2020, from the cancer she had kept at bay for the past twelve years.
She is survived by her husband Maier of 53 years; two sons, their spouses, three grandchildren and sister-in-law: Matthew, Lisa and Corey Fein; Michael Fein, Marjorie Feld, and Isaac and Nathan Feinfeld; and Arlene Ritter Sharkey. She was predeceased by her parents, Nathan and Beatrice Ritter; and her brother Kenneth Ritter.
A native Philadelphian, she moved to Connecticut in 1967. As an elementary school teacher and language arts consultant for over 25 years, she brought the joy of reading to countless children. After a short period teaching in Cheltenham, Penn., and Quaker Hill, she joined the Ledyard Center School in 1980 and retired from there in 2004. For over fifty years, she was an active member of Congregation Beth El in New London, where she served on the Board of Directors and several of its committees, while supporting programs such as the Torah Fund, Bikur Cholim and the annual Purim Dinner.
She graduated South Philadelphia High School and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from Temple University and the University of Connecticut, respectively. She volunteered for the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut's Friendly Visitors Program and its Literacy Program in New London Schools.
Contributions in Sunny's memory may be made to Congregation Beth El at bethel-nl.org
, the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut at jfec.com
, the Greater Boston Jewish Coalition for Literacy at www.jcrcboston.org/literacy,
or the Detroit Jewish Coalition for Literacy at jcrcajc.org
.
