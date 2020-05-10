Groton - Sophie Jump was born in 1925, in Groton. She was the fourth of seven children born to Louis and Veronica Kaminsky. Sophie married Edwin Jump, the love of her life, June 1, 1946, and began her married life in Ohio near Ed's family, first in Springfield, then in Sandusky.
Sophie and Ed, along with their three children, moved to Connecticut in 1958, living near Sophie's family as Edwin began working for Electric Boat. Ed's job took his family to Idaho for several years. Sophie loved the life out West, square dancing, bowling, camping throughout the West and making numerous life-long friends. Several years after returning to Connecticut, Sophie and Ed traded the rocky soil of Connecticut for the soft sand of Rhode Island where Sophie enjoyed life near the beach. In later years, after Ed retired, they moved to a retirement home in Pennsylvania to be near their youngest son, Walt and his family. Walt and Chris passionately cared for and advocated for Sophie and Ed in the many years of their life in Pennsylvania.
Among Mom's favorite things in life were phone calls from her brother and sister, a hot cup of black coffee, good chocolates (Hershey Kisses and nuts and chews), a good beer, a Manhattan or later in life, a simple ginger ale.
Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband Ed; parents, Louis and Veronica Kaminsky; brothers, Nick Kamin, Al Kamin, John Ballass, Louis Kaminsky Jr.; and grandson James Walter Rose. She is survived by brother Jacob Kominsky; sister Ruth Kitchens; daughter Kathleen Rose and husband Paul; sons, Walter Jump and wife Christine; and William Jump and wife Julia; grandchildren, Paul Rose, Sara Sheen, Elizabeth Macasadia, Timothy Jump, Kathryn Kret, Laura Boyer and Nicole Thomas; and ten great-grandchildren.
We wish to thank all caregivers who help and comfort those in their care, and especially those who provided care to our Mom. You don't realize how grateful we are for your compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to your favorite charity in memory of Sophie. Interment in Ohio will take place at a later date. www.fluehr.com.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.