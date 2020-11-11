New London - Sophie Kashanski, 97, passed away peacefully Nov. 5, 2020. Sophie was born Sept. 30, 1923, in New London to John and Sophia Andrea (Shulesko) Kashanski of Dminsk Russia. She was the fourth child of six children.



Sophie attended Williams Memorial Institute in New London, graduating with the Class of 1942. Sophie kept in touch with many of her classmates for decades, and they had lunch and other get-togethers up to and through their 70th high school reunion year.



Sophie worked at G.M. Williams and then United Electric where her bookkeeping skills were deeply appreciated.



Sophie loved bowling, baking, cooking, gardening, and to step out and polka. She was an avid bowler and won numerous trophies over her many years of bowling. She danced the polka at the Polkabrations on the Ocean Beach boardwalk among other places.



Baking and cooking for others, whether family or friends, her church, or colleagues, was a large part of Sophie's life. Her pickled and canned goods were a special and much anticipated Christmas gift for family. Her cakes and breads at bake sales went incredibly quickly. "Goody bags" with seasonal treats also marked countless holidays.



Sophie's yard on Terrace Court in New London was a source of beauty and food for most of her life there, with flowers, vegetables, horseradish, and grapes. It was also the home of her cats, who were constant and devoted companions inside and out, and later the squirrels who knew that Sophie would spoil them daily with peanuts.



Sophie was actively involved in her church, St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Norwich, where she served as the financial secretary for many years, was one of the coffee hour hosts, and baked and cooked for fundraising sales, including production of many, many pierogis.



Sophie was also involved with the local chapter of AARP serving as Treasurer and going on trips with the group. Sophie also travelled widely, from the East Coast to Hawaii, with both family members and friends including a trip to Russia in 1975, with her brother Peter.



Sophie ("Ongie" to her nieces and their children) hosted "Russian Easter" in the small warm kitchen of Terrace Court until she was 93 years old, and this holiday was a favorite for three generations of Kashanskis and families. There were so many traditions -so carefully kept-for year after year, decade after decade – kielbasa, homemade bread and horseradish, numerous other dishes, and toasts with vodka (of course – vodka) leading to merriment and stories and further toasts.



Sophie was the last of the six Kashanski siblings of Terrace Court, predeceased by her brothers, Paul Kane, and Nicholas, John, and Peter Kashanski and her sister, Olga Valentine.



She is survived by, and deeply missed by her sister-in-law Dorothy Kashanski; and her two daughters; eight nieces (the Kashanski, Kane, and Valentine sisters) and their partners; one nephew, great-nephews and nieces; and her dear neighbor Lucy. She is also survived by David Lillibridge whose emotional and practical care for Sophie in her later years forged a special bond between them.



Sophie's family wants to express our gratitude to the nurses and staff at Apple Rehab in Old Saybrook who cared for, and appreciated, Sophie in her last year with such kindness and helped to make her passing peaceful and without pain.



Arrangements are being made by Thomas L. Neilan and Sons of New London. Burial will be private.



