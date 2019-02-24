Stonington – Sophie M. Kroslak, 99, a resident of Stone Ridge in Mystic, formerly of New Rochelle, N.Y., died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was born in Hanover, Conn. on Jan. 4, 1920 the daughter of the Philip and Bessie Michalevich, and was the loving wife of the late Henry Kroslak. They were married in 1970 and enjoyed 25 years of marriage until his passing in Dec. of 1995.



She was a graduate of the Norwich Free Academy class of 1937 and was 1 of 13 students to graduate in the first nursing school class at the Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing in New London in 1940; and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from New York University in June of 1955.



In 1948 she accepted a head nurse position at New Rochelle Hospital, eventually becoming the Associate Director of Nursing Service in 1962, and retired in 1970 at the age of 50.



Her love of nursing and compassion for helping others led her to accept a position as the school nurse at St. Gabriel High School where she worked for 22 years until retiring in 1998.



She is survived by her nephew Philip Troniar and wife Gail Adamuska of Griswold; step-children, Claire McCabe of Glastonbury, Jayne Dwyer (Mike) of Stormville, N.Y., and Russell Kroslak (Cindy) of Amenia, N.Y. She was predeceased by her sister Mary M. Troniar.



A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 33 Convent Ave., Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 33 Convent Ave, Norwich, CT 06360. The Woyasz & Son Funeral home is assisting with arrangements