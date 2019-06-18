Home

Norwich - Stacey M. Sedotti 46, of Norwich died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Backus Hospital.

She was born in New London on Aug. 24, 1972, the daughter of Theresa A. (Pinto) Sedotti of Groton.

She is survived by one sister, Andrea McElwee and her husband Ted of Griswold, and three nephews, Joey, Jake and Roman.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B St., Taftville.

There are no funeral services.

Published in The Day on June 18, 2019
