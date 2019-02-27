Old Saybrook - Stacy Lynn (Pompea) Reed, age 43, of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2019, under hospice care at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown after a courageous fight until the end.



Stacy was born Sept. 28, 1975, in New London, the daughter of Karen Cole Pompea and Charles "Skip" Pompea. She was a 1993 graduate of Lyme-Old Lyme High School, followed by Roger Williams University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education from Central CT State University. She taught 5th and 6th grades in the Guilford School System for many years.



She married David Reed in Conway, N.H., Nov. 16, 2002. Stacy is survived by her loving husband David; sons Matthew and Charlie; and their family dog, Diesel. She is survived by her mother, Karen Cole Pompea, Old Lyme; father, Charles (Tammy) Pompea, Hobe Sound, Fla. and Scarborough, Maine; brother Todd (Marci) Pompea, of Old Saybrook. Also sisters, Amy (Ron) Cestra, New York City, Sarah Pompea, Wells, Maine, and Elizabeth Pompea, San Francisco, Calif. She has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Her family knew her as a patient, kind, smart, thoughtful and a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and aunt. Stacy's friendship, commitment to education, easy smile, and beautiful blue eyes will be missed by her family, friends, professional peers and her students in Guilford.



We would like to thank the dedicated nurses and doctors at Smilow, Dana Farber, and hospice at Middlesex Hospital for Stacy's care.



Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Stacy at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT.



Burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery Sheffield Street, Old Saybrook, CT.



Memorial donations in Stacy's memory may be made to St. John's RC Church, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 or [donate.lls.org]. Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary