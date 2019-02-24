|
Old Saybrook - Stacy Lynn (Pompea) Reed, 43, of Old Saybrook, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in Middlesex Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 in St. John Church, 161 Main St., Old Saybrook, CT. Calling Hours will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook, CT. A full obituary will appear in a future addition of this newspaper
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019
