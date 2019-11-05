|
Waterford - Stanely Richard Rider, 78, of Waterford passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford.
He was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Stanley L. and Viola (McKenzie) Rider.
Stanley served honorably in the United States Army and was employed for many years as an Electronic Technician at the Naval Underwater Sound System in New London.
Stanley enjoyed dancing, SCCA Racing, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his three sons, Christopher Rider of Norwich, Marcus Rider of Mystic and Geoffrey Rider of New London; a daughter, Jennifer Wolicka of Colchester; a sister, Sheila Lea; and six grandchildren, McKenzie and Devon Wolicka, Collin, Grace, Avery and Holly Rider and Benjamin Brennan; and by his former spouse, Patricia Rider. He was predeceased by his brother, William Rider.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. A Funeral Home service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday and interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Hole in The Wall Gang 565 Ashford Center Rd., Ashford, CT 06278.
Published in The Day on Nov. 5, 2019