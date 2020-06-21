Stanley E. "Stan" Bielski
1937 - 2020
Old Lyme - Stanley "Stan" E. Bielski, of Old Lyme died peacefully at Middlesex Hospital June 14, 2020. Stan was born June 19, 1937, in Moosic, Pa., the eldest son of Stanley and Victoria Bielski. He is survived by his beloved wife Diane (Pettit) Bielski; his younger brother Richard (Patricia) Bielski, of Essex, Md.; and his three children, Greg (Diane) Bielski, of Easton, Mass., Lauren (Richard) Deneault, of Denver, N.C. and Daniel Bielski, of Horsham, Pa. Stan is also survived by his three stepchildren, Angel Vernon, of Woodstock, Christine (Michael) Margiotta, of Old Lyme and Jon (Chris) Vernon, of East Haddam. Stan also leaves the mother of his children, Elizabeth Joan Dulin, of Littleton, Maine; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; as well as a multitude of friends.

Stan graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Class of 1959, and spent the following next six years in that service at various duty stations. Upon leaving the service, Stan then went on to work for the CIA in Washington, D.C. and, eventually, to the Digital Electronics Corporation in Maine from which he retired.

Stan moved to Old Lyme in 2005, to marry Diane and became involved in the local communities, serving as a member of the East Haddam Community Lions Club, the Essex Veterans Hall, the Old Guard and the Old Lyme Congregational Church. Stan was always curious and a lifelong learner, always keeping up on current events, and never shy about sharing his views. He was famous for his dry sense of humor which brought much laughter and amusement to his family and friends. Though quiet, Stan had a deep love for his entire family and cared about them very much.

The family will celebrate this wonderful man's life at a later date when all can gather. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate in his memory may do so to the Connecticut Lions Eye Research Foundation (CLERF), P.O. Box 848, Watertown, CT 06795 or to the charity of their choice.

Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
