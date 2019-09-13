|
Waterford - Stanley Kaczmarek, 91, of Waterford, entered eternal life Sept. 12, 2019. He was born March 30, 1928, in Poland, the son of the late Franciszek and Pelagia (Wojtaszak Kaczmarek.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., tentatively Monday in St. Mary Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Ave., New London.
A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 13, 2019