Waterford - Stanley Kaczmarek, 91, of Waterford entered eternal life Sept. 12, 2019. He was born March 30, 1928, in Poland, the son of the late Franciszek and Pelagia (Wojtaszak) Kaczmarek.
Stanley survived the German occupation of Poland during WW II, and later joined the United States Army. He married the love of his life, the former Elizabeth Stuhlmuller March 25, 1950, in Germany. In 1951, they immigrated to the United States together, and became United States citizens. Elizabeth predeceased him Sept. 23, 1979.
Mr. Kaczmarek worked for many years as a chemical operator at Pfizer in Groton, until he retired in the early 1990s. Afterward, he worked for Meals on Wheels at Thames Valley Council for Community Action delivering meals and found much enjoyment in his job. He was a life member of the Polish American Veterans Club in New London.
He is survived by two children and their spouses, Frank and Colleen Kaczmarek of N.H., Peggy and Duane Kelley of Oakdale; four grandchildren, Duane Jr. and Sean Kelley, Tyson and Quentin Kaczmarek; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his second wife, Doris Brouillard.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday Sept. 15, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Mary Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Ave., New London.
Donations in his memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, 81 Stockhouse Road, Bozrah, CT 06334.
Published in The Day on Sept. 14, 2019