Preston -On the 30th of May 2019, Stanley J. LeBuis Jr. of Preston passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 71. He was born the Dec. 5, 1947, in Westerly, R.I. to the late Stanley J. and Mary (Bauerle) Lebuis Sr.
Stanley lived and worked many years in Rhode Island.
A service will be held at 2 p.m Saturday, June 8th at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
There will be a celebration of life following the service at Harp and Dragon in Norwich. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on June 2, 2019
