Vero Beach, Fla. - Stanley W. Ensminger, 98, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Willowbrooke Court, Indian River Estates, in Vero Beach, Fla.



He was born in Queens, N.Y. and attended Brooklyn Technological High School at the advice of one caring teacher in lower school who, he said, "looked at the child, not his address, and advised him to reach." Stanley earned a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering in 1946, after attending evening courses at Cooper Union in New York City, while employed full time.



He worked for Pfizer, Inc., from 1943 until retirement in 1982, siting new plants in England and France, 1955-56, and eventually managing plants in Groton, 1962-73; Southport, N.C., 1973-79; and Ringaskiddy, Ireland, 1979-82. Stanley and his wife moved to Vero Beach in 1991.



Survivors include daughters, Linda (Roy) Welsch of Reading, Mass, Barbara (Hank) Stoebenau of Spring House, Pa. and Jean Ensminger of Altadena, Calif.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor.



