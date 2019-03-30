|
Norwich - Stella Machnicki Carnes passed away peacefully Thursday, Mar. 29. 2019. Stella was born in Norwich, Feb. 22, 1919. She lived there for 90 years and was a member of the Divine Providence Church. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy and worked in the Preston Woolen Mill until it closed. Stella then went to work at the Norwich State Hospital as a food service supervisor and retired after 20 years.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 2, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Burial will follow at Divine Providence Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Mar. 30, 2019
