Groton - Stephanie Anne Fraser, 55, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. It is with profound sorrow we share the untimely passing of Stephanie due to complications associated with pancreatic cancer.
Stephanie was raised in Cottonwood, Ariz. where she graduated from Mingus Union High School. After achieving her undergraduate biology degree at Northern Arizona University, Stephanie obtained her doctorate in cell and molecular biology and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Nevada, Reno. She quickly committed herself to a scientific career at Sierra Sciences, and then Charles River Labs, Reno. In 2010, Stephanie joined Pfizer Global R&D in Groton as a scientist in the PDM organization. Her leadership and scientific skills made Stephanie a star, leading to a role within Precision Medicine's clinical biomarker lab group as head of ligand binding immunoassays.
Stephanie led an active life focused on activities with her family. She enjoyed the arts, theater, antiques, gardening, hiking and attending her children's extra-curricular activities. She extended her love and compassion to all creatures and frequently fostered rescue animals until they could be adopted. The world has lost a beloved and very unique soul. Her warmth and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Douglas; her children, Austin, Frank, Mai and Eli; as well as eight grandchildren, her parents, OB and Gayle; and brother Greg.
Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2019