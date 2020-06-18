Ledyard – Stephanie Babin (Heeney), 42, of Ledyard passed away suddenly June 11, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1977, to Buzz Heeney and the late Debra Robinson.



She was a 1995 graduate of East Lyme High School. She most recently worked as a catering manager at coastal gourmet catering. Stephanie was best known for her quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor. She had a knack for making people smile when they were having a tough day.



She is survived by her three children, Danielle Andrews, Tyler Andrews, and Derek Kennedy. Stephanie's passion in life was her three children. Stephanie definitely racked up the miles transporting her kids to countless sporting events and practices. There was no other place she would rather be. Stephanie also had a love for the beach and watching the sunset.



She is also survived by her husband Joe Babin; and brother J R Robinson.



Services will be announced at a later date.



