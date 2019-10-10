Home

Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-6082
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
44 Elm St.
Westerly, CT
View Map
Stephanie Shannon Immel


1941 - 2019
Stephanie Shannon Immel Obituary
Lorton, Va. - Stephanie Shannon Immel, of Lorton, Va. passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Stephanie was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Norwich to Philip and Stella Shannon.

She will be dearly missed by her husband Dale Immel of 35 years; her daughter Jody McCabe; her son Jonathan Hull and his wife Simone Hull; sisters, Patricia Shannon and Jeanne Shannon; brother Joseph Shannon; grandchildren, Benjamin Nagao, Lucas Hull, Mada and Fionnuala McCabe; nieces, Catherine and Lacy Shannon; and nephews, Christopher and Brendan Hinchey and their families.

Stephanie had a generous love for family and her close circle of friends. She took great care in cultivating lifelong friendships and an immense pleasure in spending her summer vacations with her grandchildren at Misquamicut Beach in Westerly, R.I. During her 15 years as a teacher's assistant and a union leader in the Norwich public schools, she gave a voice to her students with disabilities and her fellow educators.

Stephanie had a giving heart in times of need. As a devout Catholic, she was heavily involved in the funeral ministry at Fort Belvoir Chapel in Lorton, Va. for the past 25 years. In this role, Stephanie provided comfort and guidance to hundreds of families whose loved ones had passed. She also was an active member of the Navy wives community and supported fellow spouses during their husbands' long deployments. For those who knew Stephanie, her fierce spirit and courage to speak for what is right and good will be her rich legacy.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Godere Funeral Home, 21 North 2nd Ave., Taftville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly, R.I., followed by burial at River Bend Cemetery at 117 Beach St., Westerly, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephanie's memory are appreciated to the Spina Bifida Association at https://www.sbevents.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=519
Published in The Day on Oct. 10, 2019
