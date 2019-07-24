Stonington - Stephen Billings Palmer III, 82, of Stonington, died peacefully July 20, 2019. He worked at the American Velvet Mill for over thirty years. Born in Malden, Mass., he was raised in Branford, Conn. and his adult years were spent in Stonington on a family farm he purchased in 1963. He continued to restore and groom the land for as long as he was able (for all you fellow farmers, you know that job never ends).



His parents, Stephen B Palmer II and Eleanor Ruth (Warren) taught him the love of nature, camping and hunting in their Vermont cabin, where many great memories were made and passed down to his children, grandchildren and his one great-grandchild. Mr. Palmer is survived by his two sons, Stephen M. Palmer and Nathaniel B. Palmer; their mother, Margaret Morton Palmer; and his brother, William N. Palmer, of Melbourne Fla.



For years, Mr. Palmer served as a deacon at the Road Church in Stonington where he was a lifetime member, a member of the Ecclesiastical Society and the Stonington Historical Society. He had a wealth of knowledge on the history of his family and the founding of Stonington and loved to share his information with his great gift of gab.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to First Congregational Church of Stonington, 903 Pequot Trail Stonington, CT. 06378 c/o the Ecclesiastical Society of the Road Church.



A private service will be held for the family. Published in The Day on July 24, 2019