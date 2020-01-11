|
Visallia, Calif. - The Rev. Stephen D. Watrous, of Visalia, Calif. and a former longtime resident of Ledyard, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
He was born March 7, 1931, in Ledyard, the son of Fred Leone and Angie (Chesebro) Watrous.
He was a graduate of Zion Bible Institute in East Providence, R.I. and Central Bible College in Springfield Mo. He served as pastor of the Quakertown Church from 1956 to 1967, Faith Chapel of the Assemblies of God in New London from 1970 to 1977, and Ledyard First Assembly of God from 1985 to 2005.
Reverend Watrous was also a full-time building constructor during his years of service as pastor, and built many homes and several sub-divisions in the Southeastern Connecticut region.
He was married to Elisabeth Margit Ruth Wirsen for 54 years until her death in 2011.
He is survived by his five sons and their families.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Seaport Community Church, 28 Great Brook Road in Groton. Burial will follow in Union Ledyard (Quakertown) Cemetery, Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 11, 2020