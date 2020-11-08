Niantic - Stephen F. Mesite 77, of Niantic passed away Oct. 5, 2020, after a brief illness. Stephen was born in Hartford, the only child of Burton F. Mesite and Edith Christensen Mesite of Newington. Both predeceased their son.



Stephen was a graduate of Newington High School and attended the University of Hartford. He served his country in the Military Police with the U.S. Army Reserves.



In his early career he was employed as the production manager of the former Van Way Printing Co. of New Britain. In 1969 at the age of 26, he unleashed his entrepreneurial spirit and acquired the operations of Winter Printing, and subsequently founded Superior Offset Printing of Newington. Always obsessed with his love of the automobile, he went on to co-found Dent Magician, a paintless dent removal system, which he licensed globally. However, his true passion was real estate development and building things. He was a hands-on type of guy; and always said the dirtier he got the better the project outcome. Steve loved life, people and helping others.



He leaves behind the love of his life, Sandia Dain of Niantic; and his great friends of over 45 years, Joe and Holly Amodio of Glastonbury. He was always feisty, but truly had a heart of gold.



We would like to thank all of the staff at Hartford Hospital Cardiac ICU and the Palliative Care Unit for their dedication, gentle care and comforting words.



No services are planned at this time, and burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store