|
|
Jacksonville, Fla - Stephen F. Townsend, 66, passed away March 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born in Groton to Benjamin F. Townsend and Cecilia A. Murrman.
Stephen was married for 25 years to the love of his life, Geraldine Yetman Townsend. He graduated from Robert E. Fitch High in 1972. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his best friend Geraldine Townsend; his sisters, Mary (David) Adams, Starr (Rick) Kadlick; and brothers, Kevin (Marylou) Townsend and Thomas Townsend; as well as numerous nieces and nephew.
Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2020