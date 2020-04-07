Home

POWERED BY

Services
Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Service
808 Margaret St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 683-9288
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen F. Townsend

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen F. Townsend Obituary
Jacksonville, Fla - Stephen F. Townsend, 66, passed away March 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born in Groton to Benjamin F. Townsend and Cecilia A. Murrman.

Stephen was married for 25 years to the love of his life, Geraldine Yetman Townsend. He graduated from Robert E. Fitch High in 1972. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and golfing.

He is survived by his best friend Geraldine Townsend; his sisters, Mary (David) Adams, Starr (Rick) Kadlick; and brothers, Kevin (Marylou) Townsend and Thomas Townsend; as well as numerous nieces and nephew.
Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -