New London - Stephen G. Blackburn, 68, of New London passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in Willimantic Oct. 2, 1951, the son of Gordon W. Blackburn of Groton and the late Marion Brown Blackburn.
Stephen attended Mitchell College and had worked for many years as the manager of the Benny's Store in Old Saybrook. He enjoyed sailing, cooking, gardening and photography.
Besides his mother, he was predeceased by two brothers, Scott and Craig Blackburn.
A private graveside service was held in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton.
