Stephen Gibson


1970 - 2019
Stephen Gibson Obituary
Titusville, Fla. - Stephen O. Gibson, 49, passed away Oct. 19. 2019, in Titusville, Fla. Stephen was born Sept. 27, 1970, in Portsmouth, Va. and was raised in Groton, graduating from Grasso Tech.

He is survived by his mother Betsy Gibson Pierce and his stepfather Charles Pierce of New London; his daughter Kayla Gibson of North Carolina. His father Owen Gibson; and his sister Kimberlee Gibson predeceased him in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Stephen had a love of life and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Burial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.byles.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 24, 2019
