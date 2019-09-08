Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Stephen Henry Pianka


1953 - 2019
Stephen Henry Pianka Obituary
New London - Stephen Henry Pianka, 66, of New London, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home after a long illness.

He was born in New London February 7, 1953, the son of Henry and Patricia Griswold Pianka. He was a graduate of New London High School, and received his bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State College. He had been a contract administrator at the General Dynamics Electric Boat Company in Groton among others.

He is survived by his parents Henry and Patricia Pianka of New London; his sister Susan Kelly of New London; niece Crystal Ferace of New London; nephew Marc Ferace (Jaime); great-niece Edith Jane Ferace of Mystic.

Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be shared on Stephen's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019
