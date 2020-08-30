Ledyard - Stephen Irving Nichols, 79, passed away at home Aug. 27, 2020. Steve was born in Pawcatuck April 23, 1941, the only son of Lawrence and Pauline (Clark) Nichols.



Steve's childhood was spent exploring the woods and waters of Wequetequock Cove on the shoreline of Southeastern Connecticut. At 18, he obtained his student pilot's license, and in 1959, six months out of high school, he joined the U.S. Navy. He completed boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill. and then attended the Naval Aviation "A" School in Memphis, Tenn., where he studied helicopter maintenance. Upon graduation at the top of his class, he transferred to Quonset Point Naval Air Station, Quonset Point, R.I., where he spent three years. Steve went on to receive his Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) license from Parks College of Aviation, Engineering and Technology in St. Louis, Mo. With A&P license in hand, Steve traveled to Udorn, Thailand in 1965, where he joined Air America, working as a UH-34D Seahorse flight mechanic. He was quickly promoted to superintendent of aircraft maintenance and helicopters in Udorn.



After seven years in Laos and Thailand, Steve wanted a change of pace and in 1972, he purchased a farm in Ledyard, However, by 1976, Steve had enough of the quiet life and joined Carson Helicopters as maintenance chief in Saudi Arabia for two years. Finally, Steve returned home to Connecticut and would eventually go on to open Hope Valley Antiques in Hope Valley, R.I., with his sister, Sandra Avery. On October 28, 1993, his daughter, Amanda Pauline Nichols, was born in a home birth at the farm. From the second she was born, Steve's world revolved around her. He took great joy in being a father, and delighted in telling anyone who would listen about her accomplishments and endeavors. Steve spent several wonderful years raising his daughter and selling antiques until his retirement.



In his later years, he enjoyed exchanging war stories with his Air America compatriots, having robust political discussions with friends, working on his farm, and imparting his life's wisdom to his daughter. Steve's anthology, "Air America in Laos," tells the true, first-hand accounts of the flight mechanics who served from 1962 to 1974. The book is widely available online and is dedicated to the flight mechanics who lost their lives while overseas.



Steve is survived by his beloved daughter Amanda Pauline Nichols; his partner Roberta Martin; as well as his sisters, Sandra (Duke) Avery of Westerly and Cheri (Michael) Page of Old Mystic. He was predeceased by his sister, Judith (Freddie) Vocatura. In accordance with Steve's wishes, services will be private. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



