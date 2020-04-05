|
|
Groton - Stephen "Steve" J. Cicoria, 78, of Groton, formerly of Melrose, Mass., died peacefully at Beverly Hospital Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded by family, after battling Alzheimer's.
He is survived by his ten nieces and nephews; his beloved cat, Tootsie; as well as many life-long friends, most especially, Marlene Ross.
Steve was born in Boston July 11, 1941, to the late Nicolas and Maria (Rinaldi) Cicoria, who immigrated from Italy in the early 1900s. The youngest of six children, he was deeply loved by his late sisters, Caroline Simpson, Florence Corso and Louise Tallent; and his late brother, Anthony Cicoria.
He graduated from Melrose High School in 1961, and went on to attend Boston University as an engineering student, graduating in 1965.
He worked for 35 years at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton as an engineer, designing submarines. His expertise was such, that even after retiring, he was asked to return on a part-time basis to mentor young engineers in the field.
Steve's passion in life was fishing. He lived and fished extensively on the waters of Fisher's Island Sound in Connecticut. He also traveled to many locations including Grand Lake Stream, Maine, in search of landlocked salmon, the Connecticut River for rainbow trout, the High Sierras for golden Trout, Fisher's Island for striped bass, Pine Island Sound for snook and redfish and the Florida Keys and Spanish Wells, Bahamas, for the elusive bonefish. He once exchanged casting tips with Ted Williams in a parking lot in the Florida Keys. He founded and served as president of the Connecticut Rhode Island Coastal Flyfishers association. Many of his nieces and nephews had the joy of having their first fishing experience at Uncle Steve's side, using a rod from his extensive collection. Steve had a great love and respect for the natural world, supporting numerous organizations, including the Audubon Society and Trout Unlimited.
There will be a Celebration of Life to honor him this summer at the Groton Elks at 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2020