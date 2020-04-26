|
Griswold - Stephen J. Rich Sr., 77, of Griswold passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Brassley) Rich for 52 years in September. He was born April 14, 1943, in New Britain the son of the late Louis and Carmella (DeAngelo) Rich.
He attended schools in Southington and New Britain and was employed as a crane operator at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton for 32 years. Upon his retirement, he was awarded several certificates of recognition for his dedicated service and outstanding performance. Stephen was an avid car enthusiast. He also was an ace mechanic and collected die cast models of cranes and construction equipment.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he leaves his loving children: Debra Fitting and husband Thomas of Niantic, Stephen J. Rich Jr. and wife Cheryl of Las Vegas, N.V. and Robert Rich and wife Sandra Griswold; his cherished grandchildren: Sarah Rich, Karen Rich, Ethan Fitting and Roman Rich. He also leaves his sister Lois White and husband Cliff of Kensington; his brother Neil Rich and wife Melissa of Wethersfield; his stepmother Antoinette Rich of Wethersfield; a brother-in-law James Sorensen; and a sister-in-law Patricia Rich; and brother-in-law Raymond and wife Linda Brassley; and several nieces and nephews as well as many cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Irene Sorensen; and brothers, Louis Rich Jr. and Robert Rich.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private. AMemorial Mass will be held at a later date. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street, Southington is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020