Narragansett, R.I. - Stephen Laputz, 95 of Narragansett, R.I. formerly of Ledyard passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Virginia (Gray) Laputz for 67 years.
Born in Waterford he was the son of the late Kiril and Barbara (Thier) Laputz.
Besides his wife he is survived by two children, Lori Henry and her husband Gary of Narragansett, R.I. and Leslie Laputz of Abington, Mass.; five grandchildren, Sarah, Kristin, John, Kelli, and Amy; four great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Robert, Kamryn, and Evelyn; and a sister Helen Maynard of Milford, N.H. He was predeceased by four brothers, Alexander, William, Thomas, and John Laputz; and two sisters, Irene Hanna and Anna Laputz.
Mr. Laputz earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Connecticut and was employed as an Electrical Engineer by Electric Boat-General Dynamics in Groton for 40 years.
He was very active in the Grange, serving as Master of Ledyard Grange, Master of New London County Pomona, Connecticut State Youth Director, and as a Connecticut State Deputy. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II and again in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Ledyard Church for many years prior to his relocation to Rhode Island.
His hobbies included gardening, travelling, following the UConn women's basketball team and the activity that gave him the most joy: playing with his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602 | Boston, MA 02215. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
