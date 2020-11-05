Old Saybrook - Stephen Louis Ucich, of Old Saybrook passed away Nov. 2, 2020. He was born July 15, 1959, in Hartford, the son of Stephen and Pauline Ucich nee Serge.



He attended Wethersfield High School and Johnston State University. He was an avid golfer, a huge fan of the New England Patriots, loved to make people laugh, and relished in spending time with family and friends.



Stephen is survived by his wife Robin; his daughters, Rebecca and Michaela; his brother Sam and his wife Brenda; his sister Christine and her husband Eric; and many nieces and nephews.



He had a big heart, and he will he missed.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cypress Cemetery, Old Saybrook.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John's School in Old Saybrook, or the Connecticut Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store