New London - Stephen M. Campbell, 44, of Hempstead St., New London, died Tuesday afternoon at Lawrence Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

He was born Feb. 10, 1975, at the Sub Base Hospital in Groton, the son of Kenneth S. and Maria Canino Campbell.

A reception will be held 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Community Room at Williams Park apartments, 127 Hempstead St., New London. There are no calling hours and burial is private. Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com) 99 Huntington St., New London, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 11, 2019
