Groton - Stephen Sargent Massett, 74, of Groton died May 23, 2020, at his home in Groton. Stephen was born April 27, 1946, in Summit, N.J. to Edward C. and Genevieve Sargent Massett. He married Jacqueline Richardson Massett; she survives him.
Stephen served in the U.S. Army and worked at Pfizer Inc.
Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements, which are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. of The Day. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.