Stephen Sargent Massett
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Stephen Sargent Massett, 74, of Groton died May 23, 2020, at his home in Groton. Stephen was born April 27, 1946, in Summit, N.J. to Edward C. and Genevieve Sargent Massett. He married Jacqueline Richardson Massett; she survives him.

Stephen served in the U.S. Army and worked at Pfizer Inc.

Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements, which are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. of The Day. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved