Mystic - Stephen T. Anderson of Mystic, died peacefully Aug. 26, 2019, of a brain tumor.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at St. James Episcopal Church,76 Federal St., New London. There are no calling hours and a private burial will be in the North Cemetery, Sherman, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. James' Music Fund (Music on Whale Oil Row), or to the Avalonia Land Conservancy, 6 Hatch St., Mystic, CT 06355
Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com) is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019