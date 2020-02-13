|
East Lyme - Stephen William "Will" Hathaway, 63, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after a brief illness.
Stephen was a caring person who made a difference in so many lives. He was understanding and accepting of others and desired that in return. He would toss off opposing views with an easy laugh and could communicate his thoughts just as effectively. He had a generous spirit. He was supportive and took an interest in others hopes and dreams. He made peace with his life and was appreciative when it was reciprocated.
Stephen had a kind heart and cared for animals, especially if injured or sick, as well as people in their time of need. They were drawn to him. He was a caregiver for his mother through her later years while she remained in her home. They shared a special bond.
Stephen worked hard all his life. He tried to find humor when possible in an attempt to lighten the burden. He was adventurous but not reckless. He had a need for speed whether it was cars, motorcycles or riding his beloved Shetland pony, Lady, in his youth. He had varied interests and skills with a keen desire to learn new things and to do them well. He challenged himself to try to find a better or different way of doing something. Continuous improvement was part of who he was.
He was predeceased by his childhood friend, Brian Driscoll, a kindred spirit that remained a friend for life.
Stephen is survived by his fiancée, Maureen E. Cavanaugh of East Lyme; his five siblings, Stephanie Mullany and her husband Lawrence, Susan and her husband Norman of Branford, Timothy and his wife Gayle of Colchester, Warren and his husband Ross of Vermont, and Sarah "Sally" and her husband Jonathan Scott of Pomfret; his nieces and nephews, Lawrence and Timothy Mullany, Dawn Hathaway, and Michael, Karen and David Scott.
Stephen was a gentle soul. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donations in Will's memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Published in The Day on Feb. 13, 2020