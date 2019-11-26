Home

Steven Carboni

Steven Carboni In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of STEVEN CARBONI "BONES" Who Passed Away Nov 26, 2000 REMEMBER ME To the living, I am gone. To the sorrowful, I will never return. To the angry, I was cheated. But to the happy, I am at peace. And to the faithful, I have never left. I cannot speak, but I can listen. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So as you stand upon a shore, Gazing at a beautiful sea, Remember Me. As you watch my beloved New York Yankees & Miami Dolphins, Remember Me. Remember Me, In your heart, your thoughts & your memories. Of the times we loved, the times we cried, the times we fought, the times we laughed, for if you think of me, I will never have gone. DAD
Published in The Day on Nov. 26, 2019
