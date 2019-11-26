|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Steven "Bones" Carboni Suddenly Taken From Us Aug. 10, 1971 - Nov. 26, 2000 The pain will never go away, it's a parents worst nightmare to loose your child. There are no words I can say as to how much we all miss you Steve. Taken away from us so suddenly was the worst pain ever. After all these years it just seems like yesterday when you would walk in and say "What's Up". I wish I could just have one more hug and kiss from you. We hold you so deeply in our hearts and there you will stay forever. Always Loved And Sadly Missed By, Mum, Step Dad Brian Duford, Sister "Missy" Carboni, Nephew Zac Crawford
Published in The Day on Nov. 26, 2019