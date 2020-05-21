Ledyard - Steven G. Wipfler, 66, of Ledyard died Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born May 31, 1953, in Newark, N.J. to Herbert and Meta (Hoeger) Wipfler.
He married Gail (Malicky) Wipfler, she survives him. Steve worked in the banking industry for 45 years.
Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private. Burial will take place in Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry. Please visit www.byles.com for donation information, to sign the online register or to share a memory. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in The Day on May 21, 2020.