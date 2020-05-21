Steven G. Wipfler
1953 - 2020
Ledyard - Steven G. Wipfler, 66, of Ledyard died Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born May 31, 1953, in Newark, N.J. to Herbert and Meta (Hoeger) Wipfler.

He married Gail (Malicky) Wipfler, she survives him. Steve worked in the banking industry for 45 years.

Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private. Burial will take place in Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry. Please visit www.byles.com for donation information, to sign the online register or to share a memory. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.

Published in The Day on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
